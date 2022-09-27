Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his father and grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II said.

Tyrone C. Liddell, Jr, now 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Tyrone C. Liddell, Sr., and his grandmother, Bertha Lee Liddell.

Owens said the case was delayed for over eight years Liddell underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.

On January 29, 2014, officers responded to Voorhees Avenue, where they found Liddell Jr.’s father lying in the front of the yard and his grandmother’s body was found inside the house.

Liddell Jr. in an apparent violent outrage, gunned down both of his family members, firing multiple shots and killing them both.

He will serve a 30-year day-for-day sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“This is beyond tragic for any family to endure,” stated DA Owens, “The victims’ family approved the plea offer and will be watching on the live stream as this long ordeal is finally brought to an end. I want the family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn these horrific losses.”

