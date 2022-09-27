Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

The case was delayed for over eight years as Liddell underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.(Hinds County)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his father and grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II said.

Tyrone C. Liddell, Jr, now 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Tyrone C. Liddell, Sr., and his grandmother, Bertha Lee Liddell.

Owens said the case was delayed for over eight years Liddell underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.

On January 29, 2014, officers responded to Voorhees Avenue, where they found Liddell Jr.’s father lying in the front of the yard and his grandmother’s body was found inside the house.

Liddell Jr. in an apparent violent outrage, gunned down both of his family members, firing multiple shots and killing them both.

He will serve a 30-year day-for-day sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“This is beyond tragic for any family to endure,” stated DA Owens, “The victims’ family approved the plea offer and will be watching on the live stream as this long ordeal is finally brought to an end. I want the family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn these horrific losses.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe...
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk

Latest News

Plans show the new atrium for the Davis Planetarium.
$7.5 million bond approved to fund renovations at Jackson planetarium, arts center
Change this caption before publishing
On a scale of A-F, Mississippi releases pre-pandemic school, district grades
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A devastating house fire Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of an 8-month-old baby.
8-month-old baby dies in St. Martin house fire