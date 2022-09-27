Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School

Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon
Students hide under their desks after "intruders" enter Wingfield High School with a weapon(WLBT Viewer)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert.

According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.

“An altercation ensued between the intruders and one of our scholars,” JPS wrote in a statement. “School staff immediately intervened.”

A weapon was eventually taken from one of the intruders and given to police. The weapon was not discharged, JPS said, and no students were harmed in the incident. One of the intruders is in custody.

Parents told WLBT that Wingfield students hid under their desks during the incident.

“As precautionary and safety measures, we placed all classrooms on alert as we continued to assess and investigate the matter fully,” the statement also revealed.

A full investigation is now underway by district and local law enforcement agencies.

Police say that a nearby shooting on Woody Drive occurred around the same time as the incident in Wingfield, and that the two seem to be connected.

The victim who was shot on Woody Drive was taken to the hospital.

