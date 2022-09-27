Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning at alternate sites on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will resume in-person learning at other JPS schools on Tuesday, September 27.

The school dismissed at noon this afternoon and completed the remainder of the instructional day virtually due to low or no water pressure.

In a press release, the school says buses will follow their regular bus routes, and scholars will be picked up at their regular times.

“All scholars will be bused from Forest Hill to relocated school sites assigned by grade level,” a press release said. “At the end of the school day, scholars will be transported back to Forest Hill for dismissal.”

Relocation School Sites:

9th Grade - Whitten Middle School

10th Grade - Provine High School

11th Grade - Wingfield High School

12th Grade and Self-Contained - Lanier High School

Schedule:

Departure from Forest Hill to relocation sites - 8:30 a.m.

Return to Forest Hill from relocation sites- 3:45 p.m.

Dismissal from Forest Hill to home - 4:05 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.