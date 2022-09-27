Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning at alternate sites on Tuesday

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will resume in-person learning at other JPS schools on Tuesday, September 27.

The school dismissed at noon this afternoon and completed the remainder of the instructional day virtually due to low or no water pressure.

In a press release, the school says buses will follow their regular bus routes, and scholars will be picked up at their regular times.

“All scholars will be bused from Forest Hill to relocated school sites assigned by grade level,” a press release said. “At the end of the school day, scholars will be transported back to Forest Hill for dismissal.”

Relocation School Sites:

  • 9th Grade - Whitten Middle School
  • 10th Grade - Provine High School
  • 11th Grade - Wingfield High School
  • 12th Grade and Self-Contained - Lanier High School

Schedule:

  • Departure from Forest Hill to relocation sites - 8:30 a.m.
  • Return to Forest Hill from relocation sites- 3:45 p.m.
  • Dismissal from Forest Hill to home - 4:05 p.m.

