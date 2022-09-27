First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our nice weather trend continues. No rain in the forecast still, and we’re going to have fall feels at times visiting us in the mornings and evenings. Much drier and cooler air will continue to flow down into the South. Wednesday thru Friday, we see a steady drop in High temps from the low 80s to the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, Lows fall to the low 50s.

For the weekend! Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances and lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly to partly sunny skies during the day with clear nights.

The big story for this week is that conditions will feel as they should for the last week of September before heading into October. Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, now north of Cuba moving into Eastern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. Models suggest it makes landfall on the West side of South Florida potentially between Tampa and Fort Myers. There could be some fluctuation due to storm movement as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. As far as Mississippi. No threat to us here at home.

