First Alert Forecast: Our dry trend continues with Highs in the low to mid-80s. Be cautious of burning during the dry conditions. Rain chances remain out of our forecast through the weekend!

Our dry trend continues through the weekend, with Highs in the low to mid-80s. Lows during the evening falling to the low 50s. During this dry spell, be cautions of burning as fires could spread quickly under the weather conditions we are currently forecasting.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Be cautious of burning this week as we remain under low humidity and dry conditions. Fires can spread quickly under this type of weather.

Happy Tuesday!

Our nice weather trend continues. No rain in the forecast still, and we’re going to have fall feels at times visiting us in the mornings and evenings. Much drier and cooler air will continue to flow down into the South.

Tuesday, mostly sunny skies with Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s! Lows during the evening will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday thru Friday, we see a steady drop in High temps from the low 80s to the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, Lows fall to the low 50s.

For the weekend!

Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances and lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly to partly sunny skies during the day with clear nights.

The big story for this week is that conditions will feel as they should for the last week of September before heading into October.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, now north of Cuba moving into Eastern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. Models suggest it makes landfall on the West side of South Florida potentially between Tampa and Fort Myers. There could be some fluctuation due to storm movement as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. As far as Mississippi. No threat to us here at home.

