First Alert Forecast; fire risk increases as crisp, fall air settles in

TUESDAY: Sunshine will rule the day again – after a cool start in the 50s, we’ll only rebound to the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon hours amid a fresh north/northeast breeze. This, coupled with low humidity and dry grasses, trees, etc. – fire danger will be elevated through the day. Open burning is discouraged. A reinvigorating push of drier will sink southward overnight – as lows fall back into the 50s again.

WEDNESDAY: While sunshine will yet again be in high supply – fire danger will take center stage through mid-week. After morning 50s, we’ll rebound through the 70s to lower 80s. This, along with critically low humidity, the antecedent dry conditions and gusty breezes (up to 30 mph) will put fire danger at a significant risk. Take extra caution when dealing with fire sources and use common sense to prevent fires from occurring or quickly getting out of hand. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll drop into the lower 50s - a few pockets could dip into the upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Crisp, fall air will hang around in the wake of another front pushing across the region through late week. Breezes remain elevated for Thursday amid sunshine That will keep highs in the upper 70s, lows in the lower 50s Thursday. Gradually, the airmass will begin to change through the weekend – but we’ll stay with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s – lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, which will be emerging north of Cuba this morning. Moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected strengthen to ‘major’ status and have a direct impact along Florida’s Gulf Coast. At present forecast, the storm may come ashore a ‘major’ category 3 hurricane. While small wiggles and track changes are still possible – the potential for a large shift westward is narrowing – which is good news for our slice of the Gulf Coast. We’ll continue to monitor the storm and its progress in the coming days.

