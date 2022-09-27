Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast; fire risk increases as crisp, fall air settles in

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Sunshine will rule the day again – after a cool start in the 50s, we’ll only rebound to the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon hours amid a fresh north/northeast breeze. This, coupled with low humidity and dry grasses, trees, etc. – fire danger will be elevated through the day. Open burning is discouraged. A reinvigorating push of drier will sink southward overnight – as lows fall back into the 50s again.

WEDNESDAY: While sunshine will yet again be in high supply – fire danger will take center stage through mid-week. After morning 50s, we’ll rebound through the 70s to lower 80s. This, along with critically low humidity, the antecedent dry conditions and gusty breezes (up to 30 mph) will put fire danger at a significant risk. Take extra caution when dealing with fire sources and use common sense to prevent fires from occurring or quickly getting out of hand. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll drop into the lower 50s - a few pockets could dip into the upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Crisp, fall air will hang around in the wake of another front pushing across the region through late week. Breezes remain elevated for Thursday amid sunshine That will keep highs in the upper 70s, lows in the lower 50s Thursday. Gradually, the airmass will begin to change through the weekend – but we’ll stay with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s – lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, which will be emerging north of Cuba this morning. Moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected strengthen to ‘major’ status and have a direct impact along Florida’s Gulf Coast. At present forecast, the storm may come ashore a ‘major’ category 3 hurricane. While small wiggles and track changes are still possible – the potential for a large shift westward is narrowing – which is good news for our slice of the Gulf Coast. We’ll continue to monitor the storm and its progress in the coming days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head, killed while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Following our Cold Front Sunday, we are experiencing much cooler temps across the South. It'll...
First Alert Forecast: Fall-feels this week as Highs fall into the mid to low 80s! Overnight Lows rebound to the 50s! We are also tracking Hurricane Ian and the latest!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air drops in this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air filters into Mississippi this week