Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Children released from the hospital after exposure to chlorine at YMCA Flowood pool

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The children hospitalized Sunday after chlorine exposure at the Flowood YMCA have been released. Monday, the small therapy pool where the incident occurred remained closed.

A birthday pool party at the Flowood YMCA took a frightening turn when 12 children began coughing and had to be sent to the hospital. Chlorine fumes reportedly caused respiratory issues. Flowood Fire Chief Jeffrey Welborn said 25 children were in the water when it happened.

“We found that there had been some pool chemicals added to the pool prior to the kids’ arrival. The circulating pump in the pool wasn’t on whenever it was done,” said Welborn. “It was turned on just prior to the kids entering the pool, which caused the gas or fume to come off the water.”

YMCA Interim CEO Jeff Collen said they are trying to determine how the incident happened.

“We’re having an outside pool company take a look at that to double-check what we’re doing, then we’ll reopen the pool,” said Collen. “Again, it’s something that is very unusual in my experience. I’ve never seen that in 35 to 40 years of working with pools and aquatics.”

The chlorine exposure occurred in the small therapy or children’s pool, not the large lap competitive pool. Hospital officials said one of the children was admitted as a hospital inpatient for further observation but has been discharged.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Man shot in head, killed while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
Pastor Jerry Young speaks about Jackson's water crisis during a Monday press conference.
Religious leaders call on city, state officials to come together in response to water crisis
Dept. of Justice says water not safe
Women Empowered Program For Self Defense
Women Empowered Program For Self Defense