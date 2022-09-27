Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Alcorn State football player’s mother and sister die in deadly crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Alcorn State family is in mourning after one of the Braves football players lost two loved ones in a deadly crash in Issaquena County over the weekend.

The university says the mother and sister of defensive lineman Tyler Smith died in the crash. Forty-three-year-old Kamille H. Smith and sixteen-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were two of the victims in that crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tyler Smith and his family members to help pay for funeral expenses. No gifts should be sent to the university, per NCAA guidelines.

“The biggest thing is, we want the family to know they’re not alone,” said Alcorn State football coach Fred McNair. “We are a family, and we will be here for this young man – today, tomorrow, and the next day.”

