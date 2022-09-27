Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

Post about 5th grader’s business goes viral on Facebook
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business.

Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass.

“I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been using for a couple of weeks now, the tire came off and I’ve got to get a new one.”

Tre’shawn, who goes by Rozay, is working his way up to fixing his old mower by drumming up business and handing out business cards.

Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business
Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business(Tony Geftos)

Over the weekend, a photo of one of his cards next to a picture of Tre’shawn got thousands of shares on Facebook. Now, Rozay’s mom is planning to drive him all over the Toledo area to mow. He credits the idea to his older brother Jaivon Starks, who’s 16.

“I started because my brother started taking me to cut grass with him, and he told me if I make more money, then I can help my mom out,” says Rozay, who is now looking ahead to the next season and planning to shovel snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe...
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
On a scale of A-F, Mississippi releases pre-pandemic school, grades
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
Things To Know
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 27
9-27-2022 Tuesday 5AM Tropics Update WLOX
Ian becomes a major hurricane