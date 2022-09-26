Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators found a woman’s body inside a man’s car after he caused a traffic accident at North Kerr Avenue on September 20.

Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight.

The woman’s death has been ruled as an overdose.

New Hanover County sheriffs are investigating her death, while the Wilmington Police Department is investigating the traffic accident.

Baker is currently charged with Driving While Impaired, Conceal/Fail Report A Death, Driving With a Revoked License and Habitual Impaired Driving.

He is being held under a $50,000 bond.

