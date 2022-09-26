Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin

Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores that have voted to unionize.(KY3)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks said Monday that it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores that have voted to unionize.

The Seattle coffee giant said it sent letters to 234 stores offering a three-week window in October to start negotiations. All of those stores — located in 36 states and the District of Columbia — have voted to unionize this year in elections that were certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

“We look forward to these negotiations and hopefully setting dates and securing locations for contract bargaining,” the company said in a post on its website.

But Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ stores, expressed skepticism about the company’s request. Starbucks opposes the unionization of its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores. Last month, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily halt all elections because of evidence of misconduct.

The unionization effort began late last year at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York. That store and two others __ one in New York and one in Arizona __ are the only ones currently negotiating contracts.

Casey Moore, a labor organizer and union spokesperson, said other stores have reached out to Starbucks to begin negotiations since May but have received no reply. Starbucks said Workers United has directed the company to schedule all negotiations through the union’s president.

Moore said the union’s focus right now is developing core proposals on both economic and non-economic issues to help guide bargaining at individual stores. A national bargaining committee — made up of representatives from unionized stores — has been meeting weekly to discuss those proposals, Moore said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the number of stores Starbucks wants to bargain with. It’s 234, not 238.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas who is accused...
UK court to hold hearing for US woman in teen’s road death
President Biden receives Braves jersey from Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker.
Atlanta Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series victory
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP...
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow