Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room

Jacob Keeton
Jacob Keeton(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at a Planet Fitness in Florence was arrested on Sept. 23 for allegedly filming a woman while she undressed in a tanning bed room.

According to online court documents, a woman said she was using a tanning bed room at Planet Fitness and saw a cell phone camera filming her from under the door. The woman reported the incident to the general manager and then reported it to the police.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department arrived at the Planet Fitness and interviewed Jacob Keeton. During the interview, Keeton admitted to recording the woman on his cell phone under the door, saying that he has a “foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him.”

Keeton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.

