MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved Capitol Police on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 9 P.M. on Sunday near East Mayes St. in Jackson.

The MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

