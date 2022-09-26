Man shot in head, killed while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot while riding in a car with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs on Friday night.

According to Copiah County Deputy Coroner Judy Evans, Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, was leaving a homecoming football game at Crystal Springs High School with his mother, Keisha Sparks, and his sister.

Sparks says she drove just 200 to 300 yards down Marion Street when one of fourteen rounds penetrated the vehicle’s back window, striking her son, Latravious, in the head. He died Saturday, September 24.

“I never did stop,” Sparks said. “I had to keep going. I drove my own son to the hospital [Copiah County Medical Center].”

Latravious turned 20 years old earlier this month and was studying diesel mechanics at a local technical college. He was preparing to graduate in December.

“It’s just a sad situation,” Coroner Evans said.

Sparks says she is waiting to hear from law enforcement officials about the events on Friday night. She believes the shooting was part of a rash of gun violence in the city over the weekend.

“We need more answers,” Sparks said. “The violence is getting worse and worse. It has got to stop.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.