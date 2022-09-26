Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson.

Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.

The Jackson Police Department is now asking all dealerships to use caution when leaving keys inside unattended vehicles.

