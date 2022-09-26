Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle

Man confesses to stealing 2022 Porsche Cayenne from dealership in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson.

Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne.

He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.

The Jackson Police Department is now asking all dealerships to use caution when leaving keys inside unattended vehicles.

