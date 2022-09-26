Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department.

An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her ex-boyfriend, Gravatt, got into her vehicle at the Summit Apartments in Raleigh and told her to drive him to Mississippi.

When she told him she couldn’t, Gravatt allegedly pulled out a knife and said “I’ll slit your throat.”

While driving Gravatt pulled the victim’s hair and placed the knife on her neck, according to the affidavit. That’s when, police say, she pulled over at a fast food restaurant on Summer Avenue and attempted to get out of the car. Officials say Gravatt made more threats to stab her.

She was eventually able to exit and go inside the business where the manager notified the police.

Gravatt was taken into custody and the knife was recovered from the vehicle.

He is in Shelby County Jail with a bond of $75,000.

