JPD: Man found washing Mercedes he had allegedly stolen a week earlier

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was found washing the car he had allegedly stolen a week earlier, police say.

According to authorities, a white Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen on September 16 after the vehicle was left running at a local Shell gas station.

On September 25, Delmontries Clinton, 39, was found washing the stolen Mercedes with the keys inside his pocket.

He was arrested by Precinct Three officers.

Jackson police have now released a list of tips to the citizens of Jackson on ways to avoid having their vehicles stolen.

They include: never leaving your vehicle running unattended, never leaving the keys in the car, and always rolling up your windows and locking you car.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.