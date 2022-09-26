First Alert Forecast: Fall-feels this week as Highs fall into the mid to low 80s! Overnight Lows rebound to the 50s! We are also tracking Hurricane Ian and the latest!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Today and this whole week will bring us beautiful conditions across much of the South. No rain in the forecast, and we’re going to have some fall feels at times visiting us in the mornings and evenings. Much drier and cooler air will continue to flow down into the South.

Monday, we see partly cloudy skies with sunshine. Highs reach into the mid-80s. As we head into the evening temps will begin to fall, with Lows falling to the low 50s.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to sunny skies with Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s! Lows during the evening will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday thru Friday, we see a steady drop in High temps from the low 80s to the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, Lows fall to the low 50s.

For the weekend! Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances and lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly to partly sunny skies during the day with clear nights.

The big story for this week is that conditions will feel as they should for the last week of September before heading into October.

Tracking Hurricane Ian as it continues through the Caribbean and heads to Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Cat 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Update: All eyes are on Ian as it continues to churn in the Caribbean and head towards Cuba. It will cross over Cuba and enter into Eastern Portions of the Gulf of Mexico where we are expected to continue to see strengthening from the storm! Stats on the storm currently Pressure at 980 Millibars, Moving NW @13 miles per hour, and Winds at 80 miles an hour. It’s currently a Cat 1 Hurricane. Models suggest it makes landfall on the West side of South Florida potentially near Tampa. There could be some fluctuation due to storm movement as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. As far as Mississippi. No threat to us here at home.

