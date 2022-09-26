Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: Fall-feels this week as Highs fall into the mid to low 80s! Overnight Lows rebound to the 50s! We are also tracking Hurricane Ian and the latest!

Following our Cold Front Sunday, we are experiencing much cooler temps across the South. It'll...
Following our Cold Front Sunday, we are experiencing much cooler temps across the South. It'll feel more like Fall this week with Lows falling into the mid to low 50s. Highs staying in the mid to low 80s.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Today and this whole week will bring us beautiful conditions across much of the South. No rain in the forecast, and we’re going to have some fall feels at times visiting us in the mornings and evenings. Much drier and cooler air will continue to flow down into the South.

Monday, we see partly cloudy skies with sunshine. Highs reach into the mid-80s. As we head into the evening temps will begin to fall, with Lows falling to the low 50s.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to sunny skies with Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s! Lows during the evening will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday thru Friday, we see a steady drop in High temps from the low 80s to the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, Lows fall to the low 50s.

For the weekend! Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the low to mid-80s with no rain chances and lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly to partly sunny skies during the day with clear nights.

The big story for this week is that conditions will feel as they should for the last week of September before heading into October.

Tracking Hurricane Ian as it continues through the Caribbean and heads to Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Cat 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Update: All eyes are on Ian as it continues to churn in the Caribbean and head towards Cuba. It will cross over Cuba and enter into Eastern Portions of the Gulf of Mexico where we are expected to continue to see strengthening from the storm! Stats on the storm currently Pressure at 980 Millibars, Moving NW @13 miles per hour, and Winds at 80 miles an hour. It’s currently a Cat 1 Hurricane. Models suggest it makes landfall on the West side of South Florida potentially near Tampa. There could be some fluctuation due to storm movement as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. As far as Mississippi. No threat to us here at home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking Hurricane Ian as it continues through the Caribbean and heads to Cuba. The storm is...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air drops in this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air filters into Mississippi this week
Cooler into the new week
First Alert Forecast: hot in the 90s on Sunday ahead of cooler weather into the upcoming week
Feeling more like fall next week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast