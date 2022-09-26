First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air drops in this week

MONDAY: In the wake of a front slipping southward across central and southwest Mississippi – expect a drastic change from the toasty 90s we saw during the weekend as drier air filters in. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s to kick off the new work and school week. Lows will drop into the 50s by early Tuesday under clear skies.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will rule the day again – after a cool start in the 50s, we’ll only rebound to the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon hours amid a fresh north/northeast breeze. A reinvigorating push of drier will sink southward overnight – as lows fall back into the 50s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Crisp, fall air will hang around in the wake of another front pushing across the region through mid-week. A brisk breeze will kick in Wednesday – a few gusts could top 25-30 mph. That will keep highs in the upper 70s, lows in the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Gradually, the airmass will begin to modify through the weekend – but we’ll remain with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s – lows in the 50s to near 60.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, which is trekking across some of the warmest waters in the Atlantic basin. That, coupled with low wind shear, is a recipe for rapid intensification – which is expected through early week. Eventually, Ian will move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to have a direct impact along Florida’s Gulf Coast. While small wiggles and track changes are still possible – the potential for a large shift westward are narrowing – which is good news for our slice of the Gulf Coast. We’ll continue to monitor the storm and its progress in the coming days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

