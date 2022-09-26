Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice is prepared to file an action against the city of Jackson under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but hopes that negotiations can prevent the need to.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in town again Monday, where he met with city officials and about two dozen pastors at New Hope Baptist Church.

“The people of Jackson, Mississippi, have lacked access to safe and reliable water for decades. After years of neglect, Jackson’s water system finally reached a breaking point this summer, leaving tens of thousands of people without any running water for weeks,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement echoing his remarks at the start of the meeting. “These conditions are unacceptable in the United States of America.”

The meeting comes as the Department of Justice notifies Jackson that it is prepared to take legal action against the city for their ongoing water concerns.

In a letter sent to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the EPA and DOJ states that the federal government “believes that an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health exists, as evidenced by the roughly 300 boil water notices that have been issued over the past two years, the multiple line breaks during that same period and the recent drinking water crisis.”

The crisis began on August 29, when equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant led to a loss of water for tens of thousands of customers and left the entire city and parts of Hinds County without clean drinking water.

Water pressure for most customers was restored in early September, and a state-imposed boil water notice that was in place since July 29 was lifted on September 15.

The DOJ wants to begin immediate talks with the city to stave off the legal actions, and is asking for “a comprehensive plan for remedying the violations and a schedule for implementing that plan.”

The letter lists six violations, including a failure to adequately staff water plants, failure to implement an alternative water supply plan pursuant to EPA’s previous emergency order, failure to comply with timeline for general filter rehabilitation, failure to install corrosion control pursuant to the federal lead and copper rule, the exceedance of certain contaminant levels, and exceedance of turbidity levels.

The agency says its wants to begin meeting with city officials this week.

A press conference is expected to be held Monday afternoon.

