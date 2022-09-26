City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections on Monday.

The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. “This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” the City said in a press release.

The areas impacted are the following:

[7300-8899] Gary Road; Byram, 39272 Trelles Cove Freedom Cove Lake Shore Dr. Reel St. Gary Dr. Highland Cove Highpoint Dr. Oak Ave. Hook St. Glenn Haven Subdivision Azalea Cove Mountain Crest Dr. Pike Ave. W. Ridge Rd. Glennhaven Dr. Glennwood Cove Golden Eagle Dr. Ridgelea Rd. Horse Shoe Cir. Glennhaven Ct. Ridge Pl. Talon Cove Lure Ave. Line St. Glenn Oak Dr Redwood Cove Canyon Cove Meadow Lane Spinning St. Cedar Glenn Dr. Holybush Pl. Lake Ridgelea Subdivision S. Ridge Road Brand Creek Dr. Glennoak Cir. Turtle Road E. Ridge Road Red Oak Cove Eagle Nest Subdivision Park Ave. Bob White St. Cedar Glenn Cove Eagle Nest Dr. Mary Lane Rod St.

