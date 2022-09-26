Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections on Monday.

The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. “This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” the City said in a press release.

The areas impacted are the following:

[7300-8899] Gary Road; Byram, 39272Trelles CoveFreedom CoveLake Shore Dr.Reel St.
Gary Dr.Highland CoveHighpoint Dr.Oak Ave.Hook St.
Glenn Haven SubdivisionAzalea CoveMountain Crest Dr.Pike Ave.W. Ridge Rd.
Glennhaven Dr.Glennwood CoveGolden Eagle Dr.Ridgelea Rd.Horse Shoe Cir.
Glennhaven Ct.Ridge Pl.Talon CoveLure Ave.Line St.
Glenn Oak DrRedwood CoveCanyon CoveMeadow LaneSpinning St.
Cedar Glenn Dr.Holybush Pl.Lake Ridgelea SubdivisionS. Ridge Road
Brand Creek Dr.Glennoak Cir.Turtle RoadE. Ridge Road
Red Oak CoveEagle Nest SubdivisionPark Ave.Bob White St.
Cedar Glenn CoveEagle Nest Dr.Mary LaneRod St.

