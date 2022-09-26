City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections.
The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:
• [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202
• [1600-1899] Pine St.
• [700-799] Euclid St.
• [700-799] Oakwood St.
• [700-799] Fairview St.
• [700-799] Arlington St.
• [700-799] Pinehurst St.
• [700-799] Gillespie St.
• Popcorn Alley
• Park Ave.
Residents will be notified by the city when the advisory is lifted.
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends
