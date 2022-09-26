Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas

City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas(WCJB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections.

The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:

• [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202

• [1600-1899] Pine St.

• [700-799] Euclid St.

• [700-799] Oakwood St.

• [700-799] Fairview St.

• [700-799] Arlington St.

• [700-799] Pinehurst St.

• [700-799] Gillespie St.

• Popcorn Alley

• Park Ave.

City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas(City of Jackson)

Residents will be notified by the city when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
The Postal Service suspended deliveries to an Ohio neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
Ian: 4 pm NHC Track
Ian forecast to become major hurricane
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County