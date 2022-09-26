JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections.

The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:

• [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202

• [1600-1899] Pine St.

• [700-799] Euclid St.

• [700-799] Oakwood St.

• [700-799] Fairview St.

• [700-799] Arlington St.

• [700-799] Pinehurst St.

• [700-799] Gillespie St.

• Popcorn Alley

• Park Ave.

City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas (City of Jackson)

Residents will be notified by the city when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends

