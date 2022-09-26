Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September.

Ogden tells us the sheriff’s department received a call from a woman around 7 a.m. He says she reported getting out of her car to move a deceased dog from the road. That’s when she noticed what looked to be a body in a ditch nearby.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed what she saw was a body. Investigators arrived soon after and began working with the Pearl River County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and is currently awaiting autopsy.

Ogden told us the death does not appear to be suspicious, and foul play isn’t suspected. This case is still under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. Schools Superintendent recommends firing bus driver charged with DUI
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint