Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September.

Ogden tells us the sheriff’s department received a call from a woman around 7 a.m. He says she reported getting out of her car to move a deceased dog from the road. That’s when she noticed what looked to be a body in a ditch nearby.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed what she saw was a body. Investigators arrived soon after and began working with the Pearl River County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and is currently awaiting autopsy.

Ogden told us the death does not appear to be suspicious, and foul play isn’t suspected. This case is still under investigation.

