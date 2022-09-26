Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash

(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28.

According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison, Mississippi, collided with a westbound 2000 Ford F-350.

John Rankin received fatal injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune