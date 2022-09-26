75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28.

According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison, Mississippi, collided with a westbound 2000 Ford F-350.

John Rankin received fatal injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

