Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County.

MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.

According to MHP, Malone died at the scene. MHP is still investigating the crash.

Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
Hundreds attend first live, in-person WellsFest since the COVID-19 pandemic
