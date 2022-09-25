Woman killed in crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway.

According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on Highway 28 in a 2014 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and ejected the driver.

Shannon succumbed to the injuries received.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

