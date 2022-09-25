Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman killed in crash in Copiah County

Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway.

According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on Highway 28 in a 2014 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and ejected the driver.

Shannon succumbed to the injuries received.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The Postal Service suspended deliveries to an Ohio neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf...
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner headlines decorated field
JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect
JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect