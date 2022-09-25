Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing.

Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most.

“That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for utilities. We are trying to be a blessing to the Jackson community that’s been so bombarded with pandemic and the water crisis, we’re trying to be here to serve,” Pastor C.J. Rhodes of Mt. Helm Baptist Church said.

Rhodes is the president and founder of clergy prison reform. The organization partnered with the church, hoping to serve as a light for those going through dark times.

“We believe it is our role and responsibility to serve, especially the least of these among us and especially when we [the church] have been blessed with resources that we are called to give back. It’s a part of our DNA. That’s what we do,” Pastor Rhodes said.

Over in south Jackson, Christ Tabernacle Church is also giving back by loading residents up with cases of clean, drinkable water.

“A lot of people are saying that the crisis is over, but no, the crisis is not over, because probably about 80 percent of Jacksonians say they will never drink the water again,” Pastor of Christ Tabernacle Hosea Hines said.

Hines is the leader of the church and the national leader of a group called ANCEBA. He says the church prides itself on giving back and will continue to do so until this crisis is over.

“They’re answering what we call the clarion call by simply helping brothers and sisters certainly because it’s a dilemma. When you drink corroded or polluted water, then there are diseases that come with that,” Hines said.

In fact, Hines says the next water giveaway will be at his church on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Jackson is my home, I love Jackson, and I’m trying to do all I can as it relates to this crisis that we are experiencing.”

