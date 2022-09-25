Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

USM pulls off football stunner, 27-24, over Tulane

Southern Miss beats Tulane
Southern Miss beats Tulane
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rallied from a halftime deficit, dominating the second half to stun unbeaten Tulane University, 27-24, Saturday night at Yulman Stadium.

Trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Golden Eagles (2-2) ripped off the 17 next points of the ballgame.

The second of Zach Wilcke’s touchdown passes, a 37-yarder to Jakarius Caston, tied the game after three quarters.

USM took a 20-17 lead on Briggs Bourgeious’ 26-yard field goal at the 8-minute, 46-second mark of the fourth quarter and then watched as Eric Scott Jr. returned a pass by Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt 35 yards to give the Golden Eagles a 27-17 lead.

The lead stayed that way until Pratt found Jha’quan Jackson with a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to play.

But after Chandler Pittman recovered the onside kick, USM (2-2) had snapped a two-game losing streak to the Green Wave (3-1) and picked up its first win over Tulane since 2010.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The Postal Service suspended deliveries to an Ohio neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

Latest News

Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf...
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner headlines decorated field
JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect
JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect
MBI seeking public’s help in identifying man found dead in Forrest Co.
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County