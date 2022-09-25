MBI seeking public’s help in identifying man found dead in Forrest Co.

FORREST CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a Black man found dead in Forrest County.

MBI says the man was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59, wearing an American Fighter shirt, red and white striped pants, and red Air Jordan tennis shoes.

According to MBI, he is believed to be around 15 to 25 years old and five feet, nine inches tall.

If you have any information, please contact (601) 582-3529 and then select Option 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.