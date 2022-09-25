Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MBI seeking public's help in identifying man found dead in Forrest Co.

By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORREST CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a Black man found dead in Forrest County.

MBI says the man was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59, wearing an American Fighter shirt, red and white striped pants, and red Air Jordan tennis shoes.

According to MBI, he is believed to be around 15 to 25 years old and five feet, nine inches tall.

If you have any information, please contact (601) 582-3529 and then select Option 1.

