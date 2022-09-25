Hundreds attend first live, in-person WellsFest since the COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I think it’s one of the best festivals of all years,” Faith Stauss, a longtime festival-goer said.

“You know we’ve been closed in for so long to hear live music and to go shopping and to see all these amazing animals,” Chrissy Clark said who attended the festival.

These are just a few of many positive reactions from festival goers attending the annual WellsFest event.

This was the first live, in-person WellsFest since the beginning of COVID-19 back in 2020.

“We kind of had to relearn to do some things, but we’ve had a great crowd, so it worked out really well,” Sha Pollard, the WellsFest chairman stated.

Pollard said they were expecting more than fifteen hundred people to attend this year’s festival.

The festival included different vendors and food trucks selling everything from hotdogs to snow cones to sparkly jewelry.

“This is exactly what I wanted. I said earlier that I wanted a snow cone with crunchy ice and this is literally it,” Robert Pennel a festival attendee said.

Kids of all age groups also got to enjoy cool games and adventures like this cool bubble daddy machine where they were covered in a pool of bubbles.

“They are so fluffy, and they don’t hurt your eyes,” Silas McQuire said, who also attended the festival.

“I love bringing the grandchild, this has been generations of coming to WellsFest. They do such a wonderful job here and it’s family oriented and then also the good Samaritan benefit. Every year there is a different benefit for that,” Stauss said.

The event helps raise money for a different nonprofit organization each year. This year, that organization is the Good Samaritan Center.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used to expand the center’s new Hub for the Hungry collaboration that collects fresh food and then quickly redistributes it to struggling families.

“A lot of people don’t realize a lot of food is wasted in our community. And yes it’s thrown away or is not used by the sell-by date. There is just a lot of food that needs a home but with help for the hungry, we will take that food and give it right back out,” the Hub for the Hungry executive director Kathy Clem said.

Organizers say they are expecting to raise more than $30,000 at Saturday’s festival.

