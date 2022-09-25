Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.

According to the MHP, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kristen A. Lucas, 16, who was a passenger in the Nissan Altima succumbed to her injuries and 17-year-old Thomas K. Williams, who was a passenger in the Honda Accord died due to injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

