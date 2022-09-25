Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51.

According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound.

The chief says officers began to pursue the suspect but stopped due to the suspect driving recklessly.

If you have any information, please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.

