9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool.

The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.

Investigators with the fire department and police departments are on the scene trying to determine what caused it.

The condition of the children is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

