12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water

By Howard Ballou and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party.

The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.

According to police chief Rickey McMillian, there was a pump issue.

“From what I’m told, it was a pump issue that after the chlorine was poured into the pool, the pump wasn’t circulating it and they realized it right before the party which caused extra fumes.”

Chief McMillian said the 12 children are in “relatively stable” condition, but “most are admitted and monitored very closely per the E.R. doctor on duty.”

This is a developing story.

