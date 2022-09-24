Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road.

JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to JPD, the passenger, 31-year-old Phenecia Bridgeman, was killed in the crash. Her nine-year-old daughter, two-year-old daughter, and two-month-old daughter were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the children and the driver did not receive major injuries and were transported to UMMC.

