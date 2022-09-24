Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road.

JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to JPD, the passenger, 31-year-old Phenecia Bridgeman, was killed in the crash. Her nine-year-old daughter, two-year-old daughter, and two-month-old daughter were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the children and the driver did not receive major injuries and were transported to UMMC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross...
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
The Postal Service suspended deliveries to an Ohio neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog

Latest News

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
10 AM Tropical Storm Ian Update
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
WLBT at 6a - clipped version