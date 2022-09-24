Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll see highs in the lower 90s today with sunny skies.  Sunday will usher in some changes.  While highs may reach the lower 90s, there will be a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms at any time as a front moves through.  There won’t be enough moisture for the front to be too active, so just a few showers are possible and not everyone will see them.  Next week turns out really nice around here as we have sunny skies for the work week with highs in the lower 80s and overnight and morning lows in the 50s.  The tropics remain active.  Fiona is heading for Canada, while we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Ian which was upgraded from Tropical Depression 9 Friday.  This is likely to become a major category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall somewhere in the Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday.  The average high is 86 and the average low is 64 this time of year.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast