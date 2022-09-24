First Alert Forecast: hot in the 90s on Sunday ahead of cooler weather into the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet conditions will continue to stick around with us this evening and heading into tonight. Low temperatures will upper 60s to near 70 degrees in most spots as moisture levels slightly increase out ahead of a frontal system. Tonight will also be generally quiet besides a slight chance for a few showers later in the night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday is on track to be another hot day in the lower to middle 90s under sun and clouds. A few showers or even a few thunderstorms are possible at any time tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the NW. The front itself should pass through the area Sunday night to help bring more seasonal weather to the area.

Next week will feature more fall-like weather in the wake of this weekend’s cold front. We will likely start off the week on Monday near average in the middle 80s under bright and sunny skies. The rest of the week could actually be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s each afternoon with overnight lows dipping down to the 50s. Fire danger concerns will need to be monitored during this time with breezy winds and dry air in place.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen over the next few days as it moves across the western Caribbean ahead of emerging into the SE Gulf early next week where it could become a major hurricane. As of the latest forecast track, Ian could make landfall sometime on Thursday along the western coast of Florida. There’s still some uncertainty with its future track and where it could make landfall, but we will continue to monitor changes over the coming days.

