The End Zone: Jackson Prep remains undefeated, passes first big test of the season against Copiah Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The matchup between the Colonels and the Patriots was the biggest game of the season for both sides as the two teams were yet to face a big test.

To see the full list of scores, click here.

Copiah Academy (5-1) at Jackson Prep (6-0)

The Patriots were looking strong right out of the gate, with quarterback Paxton Thompson throwing a dart to wide receiver William Laird to obtain the early 7-0 over the Colonels.

However, that touchdown was quickly answered by Copiah Academy as the Colonels’ sensational quarterback Wyatt Albright threw a strike to R.J. Hall for a 73-yard score to even the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Copiah came out of the first quarter firing on all cylinders and punched home a score from one yard out to lead Prep 14-7.

In what looked to be a shootout early on, Jackson Prep would end up taking control of the contest.

Patriots running back Lake Womack punched home a couple of 2-yard runs to tie and then take the lead 21-14 at halftime.

After the break, Thompson threw an 82-yard touchdown to Upton - whose name was called upon numerous times throughout the ball game - to stretch the Patriot lead 28-14.

On the next Patriot drive, Thompson tossed another TD pass from 29-yards out to make the score 35-14 in favor of Jackson Prep.

After throwing 2 second-half interceptions, Albright and the Colonels did not let up. Albright threw a 13-yard touchdown to inch closer to the Patriots, trailing 35-21 early in the fourth quarter.

However, any hope of a late-game comeback was erased as Thompson linked up with Upton again on a touchdown conversion midway through the fourth quarter and ultimately sealed the deal with the Patriots winning 42-21.

Thompson completed 19 of 26 passes for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns for Jackson Prep. Wide receiver Will Upton had himself a night, recording 207 yards and 3 touchdowns on the night, and running back Lake Womack rushed for 80 yards and two scores for the Patriots.

Albright completed 19 of his 39 pass attempts for 300 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Wide receiver R.J. Hall recorded 128 yards and a touchdown.

“[I’m] proud of the way we played in the second half. [I] thought we created some things and played a good second half,” Jackson Prep Head Coach Doug Goodwin said. “We didn’t run block very well, and we gotta work on that. And we committed way too many penalties, so we gotta do something about that.”

#3 Starkville Academy (4-1) at #4 Madison Central (3-1)

Madison Central throttles Starkville 41-21 in a top 4 matchup.

Callaway (5-0) at #10 Ridgeland (4-1)

The Callaway Chargers upset the Titans 41-26.

Terry (4-2) at #1 Brandon (4-0)

The #1 Bulldogs remain undefeated, cruise past Terry 41-13.

Petal (3-2) at Pearl (2-3)

Pearl comes back to beat Petal 25-21.

Canton Academy (5-1) at Tri-County Academy (6-0)

Tri-County Academy stays undefeated, downs Canton Academy 48-28

“These kids came out and played hard. Their kids came out and played hard,” said Tri-County Head Coach, Phillip Wasson. “There was a little talk throughout the week from both sides, this is what football’s all about.”

“We’re so proud of these kids and glad that we came out with no injuries, and [Canton Academy] too. It was a fun night of football, the fans [showed up] for four quarters. The score got away from [Tri-County] in the fourth quarter, but this was a game of four quarters.”

Raleigh (4-0) at MRA (5-2)

MRA hands Raleigh their first defeat of the season, win 39-28.

Pillow Academy (3-3) at Jackson Academy (5-1)

The Riders storm past Pillow Academy 42-28.

Lamar School (1-6) at Hartfield Academy (4-1)

Hartfield eases Lamar 38-7.

Clinton (2-2) at Germantown (2-3)

Germantown loses their third game in a row, Arrows beat Germantown 32-10.

Laurel (2-3) at Florence (5-0)

Florence wins a thriller against Laurel 28-27.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.