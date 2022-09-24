Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday.

Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.

Officers are on the scene and are currently waiting for a bomb dog to arrive. McDonald says officers are trying to track down the phone number of the individual who made the call.

Walmart will remain closed until the store is safe.

