Here’s your guide to the 163rd Miss. State Fair
October 6th - October 16th
JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) - The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is here and it’s filled with fun for the whole family!
Here’s your personal guide to special events, featured attractions, and ticket information.
Ticket information
Rides | 1 ride- $1.50 | 20 coupons- $25 | 50 coupons - $60
Gate Admission | $5.00 per person | Free for kids 6 and under
Parking | $5.00 per car
Wristband specials
Kids Day | Friday, October 7th | Friday, October 14th | 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Ride-A-Thon | Friday, October 7th : 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $25| Tuesday, October 11th : 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $30
Ride-A-Thon | Wednesday, October 12th: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. $30 | Friday, October 14th: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $25
Ride Survivor | Monday, October 10th | 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $30
$2 Rides per person | Thursday, October 13th
The Sky Ride and Giant Slide are not included in any specials.
Rides and vendors
Your favorite rides like the sky ride and the giant slide are returning, as other classic rides kids love.
We’re most excited about Pharos’s fury, but you can always get on the sky screamer for those a bit more adventurous. Here’s a full list of rides so you can start your plan of action.
Plan ahead with this list of vendors that will be selling must-have fair food we’re all willing to wait in long lines for.
Fair attractions
4H - FFA Livestock Shows
The Great American Wild West Show | Weekdays 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Petting Zoo | Mclain Lodge | Farm Bureau
Pig Races | Mclain Lodge | Farm Bureau
West Texas Rattlesnake Show | T - Mobile
Zerbini Family Circus | LocaliQ
Antique Tractor Show | Barn 6
Horse, Mule, and Pony Pull | Friday, October 14th 11 a.m. | Saturday, October 15th 11 a.m.
Pretty Cow Contest | Friday, October 14th | 7 p.m. | Barn 14
Special events
Talent Show | October 7-8 | MS Coliseum
People who sign up for this talent show have a chance to win $1,000 and time in a recording studio! Tickets are $5 at the door. You can register for the talent show here.
Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant | October 8th | MS Coliseum
This Miss Mississippi Pageant is for all ages! Babies, up to the age of 17 are welcome to the stage. Tickets are $5 at the door. The winner will earn the classic crown, sash, and trophy. You can register for the pageant here.
Xtreme Bull Riding National Finals | October 8th | Equine Center | 7 p.m.
These Pro Rodeo Bull riders are bringing the action to Jackson! Whoever wins could compete in Vegas for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Tickets to the show start at $25. You can purchase tickets here.
Tri-State Rodeo | October 9th | Equine Center | 2 p.m.
This family-friendly rodeo is back for its second year in the Equine center!
Concerts
Admission to concerts is free with the purchase of entry to the fair.
B.o.B | Thursday, October 6th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Chad Perry | Friday, October 7th | 7 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Epic Funk Brass Band | Saturday, October 8th | 8 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
David Lee Murphy | Saturday, October 9th | 8 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Marq Powell & Voices of Christ | Sunday, October 9th | 5:30 p.m. | Main Stage
Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers | Sunday, October 9th | 7:00 pm | Main Stage
Empty Atlas | Monday, October 10th | 7:00 pm | Budweiser Stage
Midnight Star | Tuesday, October 11th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Bobby Rush | Wednesday, October 12th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Scotty McCreey | Thursday, October 13th | 7:30 p.m.| Budweiser Stage
Sullivan’s Hollow | Friday, October 14th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Dirtroad Cadillac | Saturday, October 15th | 2 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
Zechariah Lloyd Trio | Saturday, October 15th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage
T.B. Ledford and The Accumulators | Sunday, October 16th | 5:30 p.m. | Main Stage
Bibletones | Sunday, October 16th | 7 p.m. | Main Stage
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.