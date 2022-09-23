Here’s your guide to the 163rd Miss. State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) - The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is here and it’s filled with fun for the whole family!

Here’s your personal guide to special events, featured attractions, and ticket information.

Ticket information

Rides | 1 ride- $1.50 | 20 coupons- $25 | 50 coupons - $60

Gate Admission | $5.00 per person | Free for kids 6 and under

Parking | $5.00 per car

Wristband specials

Kids Day | Friday, October 7th | Friday, October 14th | 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Ride-A-Thon | Friday, October 7th : 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $25| Tuesday, October 11th : 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $30

Ride-A-Thon | Wednesday, October 12th: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. $30 | Friday, October 14th: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $25

Ride Survivor | Monday, October 10th | 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. | $30

$2 Rides per person | Thursday, October 13th

The Sky Ride and Giant Slide are not included in any specials.

Rides and vendors

Your favorite rides like the sky ride and the giant slide are returning, as other classic rides kids love.

We’re most excited about Pharos’s fury, but you can always get on the sky screamer for those a bit more adventurous. Here’s a full list of rides so you can start your plan of action.

Plan ahead with this list of vendors that will be selling must-have fair food we’re all willing to wait in long lines for.

Fair attractions

4H - FFA Livestock Shows

The Great American Wild West Show | Weekdays 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Petting Zoo | Mclain Lodge | Farm Bureau

Pig Races | Mclain Lodge | Farm Bureau

West Texas Rattlesnake Show | T - Mobile

Zerbini Family Circus | LocaliQ

Antique Tractor Show | Barn 6

Horse, Mule, and Pony Pull | Friday, October 14th 11 a.m. | Saturday, October 15th 11 a.m.

Pretty Cow Contest | Friday, October 14th | 7 p.m. | Barn 14

Wild West (WLBT)

Special events

Talent Show | October 7-8 | MS Coliseum

People who sign up for this talent show have a chance to win $1,000 and time in a recording studio! Tickets are $5 at the door. You can register for the talent show here.

Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant | October 8th | MS Coliseum

This Miss Mississippi Pageant is for all ages! Babies, up to the age of 17 are welcome to the stage. Tickets are $5 at the door. The winner will earn the classic crown, sash, and trophy. You can register for the pageant here.

Xtreme Bull Riding National Finals | October 8th | Equine Center | 7 p.m.

These Pro Rodeo Bull riders are bringing the action to Jackson! Whoever wins could compete in Vegas for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Tickets to the show start at $25. You can purchase tickets here.

Tri-State Rodeo | October 9th | Equine Center | 2 p.m.

This family-friendly rodeo is back for its second year in the Equine center!

Miss Miss (WLBT)

Concerts

Admission to concerts is free with the purchase of entry to the fair.

B.o.B | Thursday, October 6th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Chad Perry | Friday, October 7th | 7 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Epic Funk Brass Band | Saturday, October 8th | 8 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

David Lee Murphy | Saturday, October 9th | 8 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Marq Powell & Voices of Christ | Sunday, October 9th | 5:30 p.m. | Main Stage

Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers | Sunday, October 9th | 7:00 pm | Main Stage

Empty Atlas | Monday, October 10th | 7:00 pm | Budweiser Stage

Midnight Star | Tuesday, October 11th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Bobby Rush | Wednesday, October 12th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Scotty McCreey | Thursday, October 13th | 7:30 p.m.| Budweiser Stage

Sullivan’s Hollow | Friday, October 14th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Dirtroad Cadillac | Saturday, October 15th | 2 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

Zechariah Lloyd Trio | Saturday, October 15th | 7:30 p.m. | Budweiser Stage

T.B. Ledford and The Accumulators | Sunday, October 16th | 5:30 p.m. | Main Stage

Bibletones | Sunday, October 16th | 7 p.m. | Main Stage

Bobby Rush (WLBT)

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.