Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The City of Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled
Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed Thursday in a construction site...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy