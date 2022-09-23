Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota

Dunn County
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper.

It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.

“This car right here is Easton’s and mine’s the one right next to it,” said Deputy Mike Brost, Dunn County.

Besides the fact they work in law enforcement, there’s another reason their bond runs deep.

“A lot of people are very surprised, I would say they’re like oh, what do you do? said Deputy Easton Brost, Dunn County. I’m like oh, I’m a deputy in Dunn County. And then they’re like oh, what does your brother do? Well, he’s a deputy in Dunn County and oh, what does your other brother do? He’s a deputy in Burleigh County.”

Easton, Dawson and Cutler Brost are all U.S. Marines and deputies. They chose to follow their father Mike Brost’s lead, who has worked in law enforcement for more than ten years.

The brothers have fond memories of their dad.

“We were driving down the road in that little jeep, and I saw you flying up behind us with your lights on, and I think I put it into high gear,” said Deputy Dawson Brost, Burleigh County.

Mike says their career choices were completely unexpected.

“It just kind of happened. I can’t say that I really encouraged it, once they had an interest in it, I just helped them with it,” said Deputy Mike Brost, Dunn County.

The brothers say their father set the example of how to wear the badge.

They say he even stepped down as Dunn County’s Chief Deputy so his sons could work in the department without conflict.

“A lot of emotions... absolutely very grateful, even more grateful that I got to work with him,” said Easton.

Cutler’s wife is working towards a career with the Dickinson Police. Easton’s fiancé is a former West Fargo police officer.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

