Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items.

On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:

A catalytic converter cut from an Isuzu box truck

Women’s jewelry

Saw blades

Officers later found the truck and matched the catalytic converter to the vehicle.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were also able to identify 21-year-old Blake Anthony Pereira as a second suspect in the theft of the catalytic converters. Both he and Macuare were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and are charged with Malicious Mischief. Macaure’s bond is set at $25,000, and Pereira’s is set at $10,000.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

