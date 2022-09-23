Tropical Depression Nine may impact Florida as a hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics.

Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean Sea may enter the Gulf next week as a hurricane. It poses a threat to Florida. But, at this time, it is currently not expected to pose a threat to the Mississippi Coast since we should be protected by a dry high pressure pattern as a front in the Gulf steers the storm away from us.

T.D. Nine in the Caribbean Sea may enter the Gulf next week as a hurricane. It poses a threat to FL. T.D. Nine is currently not expected to pose a threat to the MS Coast since we'll be protected by a dry high pressure as a Gulf front steers it away. pic.twitter.com/8C7nx2eXTh — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 23, 2022

Elsewhere in the tropics, Fiona and Gaston are of no concern to the Gulf Coast. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic which can develop but they are currently not considered a credible Gulf Coast threat for at least the next five days.

