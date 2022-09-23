Things To Know for Friday, September 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. New security plan for upcoming state fair requires parental guidance at certain times, for certain ages

The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state and local leaders say a new security plan will make it the safest fair to date. Part of the plan is aimed directly at youth. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said no one under the age of 18 will be allowed inside the fair past 9:00 pm unless they’re with an adult. To enforce this, he said guests may have to show their ID to prove they’re of age before they get past an entry point. “The fairgrounds is not here to babysit youth late at night who may get into bad activities,” Gipson said.

2. Mayor Lumumba states his case for referendum on Jackson’s garbage collection contract; attorney says that option is illegal

The future of trash pickup in Jackson remains in limbo. Since April, Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash. So far, the company still hasn’t been paid. Some council members say it’s because they were never awarded a valid contract. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba first introduced Richard’s Disposal earlier this year. He said one reason he’s in favor of the company is that it’s $12 million cheaper than Waste Management, which is the company previously in charge of picking up trash. Some council members are against the company and against giving the company an emergency contract, leading to both parties taking the issue to court. Tired of the back and forth, Mayor Lumumba proposes a new option to determine who will be in charge of trash collection

3. Former Mississippi DHS Director pleads guilty on state and federal charges tied to welfare fraud case

Former MDHS Director John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in court Thursday. Those charges are linked to the case of misspent federal dollars that were intended to help needy Mississippi families. John Davis didn’t speak leaving the federal courthouse after pleading guilty to two new federal charges: one count of conspiracy and another on theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. But just over an hour later, the judge had questions for him before taking a plea deal on state charges. His plea deal involved fewer charges than he was originally indicted on but he gave that same “guilty” response for 5 counts of conspiracy and 13 of defrauding the government.

4. Jackson seeking $35.1 million in matching funds for water, sewer projects

Major repairs at the city of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities could be funded through a state’s matching grant program. Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved seeking $35.1 million in matching funds through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The program is funded with state American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and administered through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. It provides matching grants to municipalities and counties that use their ARPA allocations on qualifying water and sewer projects. If the city’s application is approved, it means Jackson would receive more than $35 million in additional ARPA money to address numerous water and sewer system woes. That amount also includes $2.5 million to help cover engineering and design costs for those projects.

5. Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’

NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around. Aldridge performed The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” and it was good enough to advance past the blind auditions. Aldridge ended up choosing Legend as his coach over country music star Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani. Despite his amazing performance, there are still many rounds that the Cleveland native will need to perform his way through. Aldridge has some big shoes to fill as he looks to become the second Mississippian to win the competition after Pastor from Meridian, Todd Tilghman, won the competition in 2020.

