Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community's help in finding him

Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community’s help in finding him
Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community’s help in finding him(Libby Harris)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of a Kosciusko man is seeking help in locating her brother who has been missing since September 10.

Tracy Harris, 43, is an employee of Olive Brothers Timber, Co.

According to his sister, Libby Harris, he has not responded to phone calls since he worked his last Saturday shift.

Interim Kosciusko Police Chief R.J. Adams says his department has been made aware of the disappearance, and hopes Tracy Harris will be safely returned to his family.

Harris is described as 6′3″ tall and weighing approximately 139 pounds with a tattoo on the inside of his right arm bearing a Chevrolet logo.

If you have information related to this case, you are asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3133.

