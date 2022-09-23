Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water may be flowing through faucets in the capital city but many are still relying on bottled water. Organizations large and small in the city are working to get water to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised.

Friday afternoon members of the Poor People’s Campaign prepared for end-of-week deliveries to those in the city unable to get to water distribution sites. The cases for delivery were counted and the trek through the city began to find the addresses of the elderly, disabled, and those without transportation.

Carolyn Curtis lives at the Chapel Ridge Apartments. She suffered a stroke just over two years ago. Her daughter Samantha said the city made several deliveries to the complex and had not forgotten the residents who could not drive to the various water distribution locations.

“It’s a blessing that they can come by and just help us out a whole lot,” said Curtis. “Like I said she can’t get around like she needs to because she can’t drive. By them coming just dropping it off, thankful.”

The city of Jackson is providing the water for door-to-door delivery. Organizations in the city are volunteering. Jakobe Wesley, president of the Lit it Lifted truck club, joined the effort carrying cases of water to the doors of those in need.

“Seniors are not able to move and able to get out and go around to get water,” said Wesley. “So we’re in trying to help MS Rapid Response and Coalition to come in and help with that assistance to get them the water to their door.”

Sallie Plumpp also lives at the Chapel Ridge Apartments. She has transportation, but many of her neighbors do not.

“I think it’s a great idea coming out because they are plenty of disabled people out here that’s not able to get around and get water and food for themselves, and I think it’s a blessing that they came out today and brought water,” said Plumpp.

Door-to-door deliveries continued until a final distribution at Westland Plaza. More than two million bottles have been distributed throughout the city since early August. Call 3-1-1 if you are elderly, disabled, or have no transportation and need water.

