Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, hangun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82.
Officers then found a pound of marijuana and a handgun designed to shoot armor-piercing rifle rounds in Reedy’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says Reedy was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, and his bond has been set at $20,000.
Reedy’s initial hearing was set for September 23.
