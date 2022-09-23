CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82.

Officers then found a pound of marijuana and a handgun designed to shoot armor-piercing rifle rounds in Reedy’s vehicle.

Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, hangun during traffic stop in Carroll Co. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Reedy was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, and his bond has been set at $20,000.

Reedy’s initial hearing was set for September 23.

