Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, hangun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.

Jarvis Montrell Reedy
Jarvis Montrell Reedy(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82.

Officers then found a pound of marijuana and a handgun designed to shoot armor-piercing rifle rounds in Reedy’s vehicle.

Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, hangun during traffic stop in...
Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, hangun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Reedy was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, and his bond has been set at $20,000.

Reedy’s initial hearing was set for September 23.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
WLBT at 5p
Rev. Jill Buckley and a staffer at Stewpot Community Services share a laugh.
Grant program to reimburse nonprofits for expenses related to Jackson water crisis
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane