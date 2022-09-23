Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

JSU establishes $100K endowed criminal justice scholarship thanks to FBI retiree, alumna

Alumna establishes $100K endowed criminal justice scholarship
Alumna establishes $100K endowed criminal justice scholarship(JSU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University alumna Jennifer Love recently established the $100,000 Jennifer Love Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Endowed Scholarship at her alma mater.

Love, a 1983 graduate of the HBCU, is a retired corporate and law enforcement executive with over 27 years of FBI experience.

“I hope to encourage generations of JSU students to highly consider a career in law enforcement because this nation desperately needs law enforcement officials who reflect the communities they serve,” Love said.

The Hazelhurst, Mississippi, native said she also intends for the scholarship to help alleviate student debt and galvanize others to action.

Love retired from the FBI in 2012 as the assistant director of the Security Division, where she was responsible for all FBI security disciplines, which included physical security, information security, personnel security, the FBI police, and the executive protection of the FBI director and the attorney general of the United States.

“We are thankful to have alumni like Jennifer, whose generous investment in Jackson State and our criminal justice students will help to empower and transform their higher education futures,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D.

To be eligible for the scholarship(s), candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be a full-time student enrolled at Jackson State University
  • Must be a Criminal Justice major
  • Must maintain a 3.0 GPA
  • Must demonstrate a financial need

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
From left to right: Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
On Sept. 13, stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years, knocking the Dow Jones...
USM finance professor offers perspective on stock market’s instability
Things To Know
Things To Know for Friday, September 23