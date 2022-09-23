JSU establishes $100K endowed criminal justice scholarship thanks to FBI retiree, alumna

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University alumna Jennifer Love recently established the $100,000 Jennifer Love Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Endowed Scholarship at her alma mater.

Love, a 1983 graduate of the HBCU, is a retired corporate and law enforcement executive with over 27 years of FBI experience.

“I hope to encourage generations of JSU students to highly consider a career in law enforcement because this nation desperately needs law enforcement officials who reflect the communities they serve,” Love said.

The Hazelhurst, Mississippi, native said she also intends for the scholarship to help alleviate student debt and galvanize others to action.

Love retired from the FBI in 2012 as the assistant director of the Security Division, where she was responsible for all FBI security disciplines, which included physical security, information security, personnel security, the FBI police, and the executive protection of the FBI director and the attorney general of the United States.

“We are thankful to have alumni like Jennifer, whose generous investment in Jackson State and our criminal justice students will help to empower and transform their higher education futures,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D.

To be eligible for the scholarship(s), candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time student enrolled at Jackson State University

Must be a Criminal Justice major

Must maintain a 3.0 GPA

Must demonstrate a financial need

