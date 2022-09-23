Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday.

Appointments:

  • Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
  • Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
  • Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District.

“Each of the individuals being appointed today has a long track record of distinguished public service,” said Gov. Reeves. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in their roles.”

The governor made the announcements during a press conference held at city hall in Hernando.

